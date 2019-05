There’s little I could say in addition to Jonathan’s wonderful article laying out the case for a brokered bailout for Detroit. That said, I am a little more skeptical of Detroit’s commitment to change than he is, though the change I have in mind is bigger than what the Big Three are willing to contemplate--namely, a sharp reduction in their economic footprint. For too long the country has rested on the notion that American auto makers should be the linchpin of our economy, an id