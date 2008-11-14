The Buzz On Secretary Of State

There's been much chatter today about who Obama will tap as Secretary of State. Will it be Hillary Clinton, John Kerry, or Bill Richardson? It's hard to say. But if you'd like to get a sense of how each would serve, here's some of TNR's best coverage of the high-profile competitors.

