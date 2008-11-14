Tight Lips

I'm reporting a story about Obama and foreign policy, and while there are clearly a variety of leaks coming from Obamaland these days, the Democratic foreign policy community seems particularly disciplined about secrecy. A few folks in Obama's orbit have summarily refused to talk, even on background, and one such personwouldn't even suggest other people to contact in his stead. One veteran foreign affairs hand not affiliated with Obama told me today that the secrecy around that side of the transition is "unprecedented" in his experience. Guess everyone got the memo.

--Michael Crowley

