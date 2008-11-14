Mccain For Energy Sec: The Rumor Starts Here

Today, Barack Obama is meeting with John McCain. Jonathan Martin and Jake Tapper seem confident that a Cabinet position is not in the offing. They're probably right.

But why not? Specifically, I could see McCain as Energy Secretary, tasked with playing a major role in helping Obama pass legislation to deal with global warming. If Obama is going to do something on this front, he'll absolutely need bipartisan help, given the pain and dislocations it would entail. Getting a high-profile Republican to lead the charge would be smart, possibly even essential. And McCain likes both bipartisanship and big, crazy-sounding gambits. I'm not predicting this, but it's just crazy enough to work.

--Jonathan Chait