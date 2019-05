That might depend on how much wiggle room he's left himself.

Yesterday the transition team announced its full list of lead-agency reviewers. Politico promptly noted that one member of the health and human services team might violate Obama's non-lobbyist rules, which he unveiled Tuesday, though the transition office says that's not the case. The NYT also notes some reviewers' dubious K Street ties.

Surely to be continued...

--Seyward Darby