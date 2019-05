This is very upsetting. Do members of Congress not realize how much worse the economy could get if we do (almost) nothing between now and January 20th? You get the impression it's not just Republicans who are okay with bagging on a real stimulus package till then.

I understand the impetus to wait and start the new Congress/administration with a legislative bang, but it could really be too late by that point. Check out the editorial in our latest issue for more.

--Noam Scheiber