Summers Of Our Discontent

In case you weren't monitoring our site this weekend, I have an online-only column about Larry Summers' feminist critics and the reason Bill Clinton had a miserable first two years in office. (The two are related.) The jumping-off point is a Politico story from Friday reporting, "Intense backlash from women’s groups may have pushed former Clinton Treasury Secretary Larry Summers off the short-list to lead Treasury." I'm not at all sure Summers is really off the short list -- Politico has a crucial "may" in the sentence that stops short of such a definitive claim. But there clearly is a strong campaign against Summers, and that's the problem I diagnose,

--Jonathan Chait