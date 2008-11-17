Transition News 11/17

In case you missed it Sunday, Obama did his first post-election interview on 60 Minutes.
Obama detailed plans for government agencies in letter to federal employees, WaPo reports.
How Obama is like Abraham Lincoln.
Democrats move carefully as they prepare to control the homeland security department for the first time.
LA Times ponders whom Obama might appoint to the Supreme Court.
Could Bill Clinton be a hindrance to a Hillary appointment at the state department?
Jacob Weisberg says Obama's cabinet needs to be, above all, nerdy.
Boston Globe reports that Obama faces a battle over immigration reform.
--Seyward Darby