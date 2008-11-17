A Peek At The Senate's Energy Priorities

3. Securing the supply of conventional fuels. Throughout his speech, Bingaman stressed that he considered global warming a critical issue and that curbing greenhouse gases was a top priority that couldn't wait. But, even as the United States starts slashing its CO2 emissions, Bingaman said, we need to make sure that existing oil and gas supplies weren't disrupted in the interim, so that the transition would go smoothly. That meant taking a gander at offshore drilling, though he was mostly interested in trying to map out the outer continental shelf first—a provision to do so had passed Congress in 2005, but never got funded.

4. Bolstering innovation. Like any good apple-pie-loving politician, Bingaman made all the right noises about increasing federal funding for science and engineering, so that we can develop the next generation of breakthrough energy technologies. Sure, everyone loves this stuff. But he also moved beyond platitudes and argued that Congress should move to fund the ARPA-E agency, which passed in 2007, modeled after the Pentagon's DARPA, which has been relatively successful at helping give birth to new technologies (like, uh, the Internet).

5. Transparency of energy markets. Bingaman was relatively vague on this point, simply observing that energy markets need stricter oversight, though he conceded that "there's no getting away from supply and demand," which was an integral part in the run-up of oil prices this summer—and, for that matter, their subsequent fall.

6. Environment. The big one. Bingaman is serious about capping greenhouse-gas emissions, and, while the bill he put out with Arlen Specter in 2005 was criticized by enviros for having flabby targets and too many "safety valves" for polluters, my sense is that he'd be open to stronger legislation. He emphasized that he'd like to be "in synch" with the Obama administration, which favors deep reductions in CO2 by 2050. But Bingaman argued that previous cap-and-trade bills had faltered in Congress because they tried to do too much—they tried to set up a complicated new regulatory structure and establish new efficiency programs and provide new funding streams for solar and wind and carbon sequestration and regulate transportation and agriculture.... By contrast, Bingaman just wants to get the carbon-trading market established first, in a "streamlined" bill, and worry about all the other stuff separately. That, he argued, would make it easier to garner votes. (Of course, you can see why he'd prefer this approach—his committee won't have as central a role in the cap-and-trade bill as it would in separate energy bills.) And, he said, we need to start funding clean energy and efficiency right now, rather than waiting around for funds to slowly trickle in from permit auctions under a cap-and-trade regime.



A few other noteworthy points: Bingaman said flat-out, in response to a questioner, that a gas tax or "floor" on oil prices was never going to happen, because "the politics are problematic." He also insisted that we can't wait for carbon-capture technology for coal to become viable before capping carbon. Someone in the audience then asked him about Obama adviser Jason Grumet's statement that the new administration may use the Clean Air Act as a spur if Congress refuses to act on cap-and-trade. Bingaman rejected Grumet's premise, saying that the Senate definitely wanted to move forward on a climate bill soon (even if it may not get done by the end of 2009), though the fact that the Supreme Court was basically ordering the EPA to regulate carbon-dioxide certainly stepped up the pressure on Congress to act quickly.

