Hillary And Iran

When I wrote the item below on Hillary as Secretary of State, I hadn't seen yesterday's fine NYT piece on her campaign rhetoric towards Iran. I'd forgotten just how inflammatory she was at times--and the Times story doesn't even mention her infamous statement that the US could "obliterate" Iran in response to an Iranian nuclear attack on Israel. If Obama is serious about changing the tone in the US-Iranian dialogue, I would think this casts doubt on whether Hillary is the best choice for the job.

--Michael Crowley

