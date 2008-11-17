Scarce Commodity

The final number is in: Each House member will get 198 inauguration tickets, Roll Call reports. Only 21 of those, however, are for seats. The rest are for the right to stand inside a security perimeter.

The announcement came this morning during a briefing for newly elected House members. The Senate numbers haven't been announced yet, but presumably, those allotments will be greater.

Still, offices have been inundated with thousands of ticket requests. Politico reported last week that Senator Jim Webb (Va.) alone had gotten more than 26,000. (His office has argued that since Virginia is close to DC and home to many federal employees, it should get more tickets than other states).

--Seyward Darby

