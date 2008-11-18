Sore Loser Award

In the aftermath of the 2006 bloodbath, defeated New York Republican John Sweeney couldn't even get out of bed, he was so heartbroken and physically ill from the trauma of loss. This season's Sweeney is Colorado's Marilyn Musgrave, a grim-tempered right-winger known for pimping the Federal Marriage Amendment and mustering righteous outrage over Terri Schiavo:



Musgrave, a Republican who’s been representing Colorado’s 4th District since 2002, became part of the Republican Casualty List when she lost in a landslide, even after the National Republican Congressional Committee doled out almost a million bucks (reportedly $900,000) for her campaign.



Two weeks after the brutal loss, Musgrave still hasn’t called her opponent to concede or to congratulate the victor, as is not only textbook but also mannerly to do. Moreover, Musgrave’s ill manners bleed into her own team. Rumor has it she still — 14 days later — hasn’t even thanked her campaign staff. (Again, textbook.)

But curiously, more rumors abound that no one has seen or talked to Musgrave since the brutal loss; she’s all but disappeared. (emphasis mine)



No one has seen or talked to her? Shouldn't this be potentially alarming? What if NRCC chief Tom Cole murdered her in a fit of bitterness over that wasted $900,000?

--Eve Fairbanks

