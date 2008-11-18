Joe Lieberman's Odd Punishment

Politico's Glenn Thrush makes an intelligent point in a blog post titled, "Isn't it ironic":

Some Democrats have sniped at Joe Lieberman for not grilling the Bush administration hard enough as head of the homeland security committee.

He gets to keep this job.

Democrats have (mostly) offered praise for his positions on the Environment and Public Works Committee, where he has criticized the Bush administration's global warming policies.

He loses that job.