Cherished reader EC makes a great point:

If Isikoff is right that Holder is the next AG, doesn't it mean that the HRC pick is pretty much a done deal? I had originally assumed the AG would be a woman because otherwise there wouldn't be one in a frontline cabinet spot. But if the AG is a guy, then it's quite likely that at least one of State, Treasury, or Defense goes to a woman. If not HRC, who could it be? The only other contender who comes to mind is Sheila Bair for Treasury.