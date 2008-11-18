The Economy Claims Another Victim

Move over laid-off auto worker, downsized journalist, fired retail clerk: make room for the millionaire's mistress. From the WSJ's Robert Frank:

According to a new survey by Prince & Assoc., more than 80% of multimillionaires who had extra-marital lovers planned to cut back on their gifts and allowances.

And the real brunt will be felt by mistresses, not the male extramarital lovers of female millionaires (what's the word for them anyway? Gigolos? Boy toys?):

Fully 82% of men in the study said they planned to lower the allowances to their mistresses, while more than three quarters planned to provide fewer gifts, less expensive gifts and fewer perks, like jet rides, resort vacations and top restaurant meals. Women were far more generous to their paramours in the face of financial crises. Less than 20% planned to lower allowances, gifts and perks, while more than half planned to raise them.

Yet another example of wage inequality. (H/t K.L.)

--Jason Zengerle

