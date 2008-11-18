Lieberman Confesses

There's an interesting nugget in this Times piece on today's developments in the Senate:

Lawmakers who attended the session said that Mr. Lieberman openly discussed the political and personal hurt he had experienced when many of his colleagues campaigned against him after he lost a Democratic Senate primary in 2006 before winning re-election as an independent. After the vote, he expressed some remorse for his campaign comments but noted that the resolution did not chastise him directly for backing Mr. McCain, who returned to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to resume life as a senator.

I'm not surprised that Lieberman's behavior during the recent campaign was motivated by the searing experience of 2006. I'm a bit surprised that he basically admitted it, though.

--Noam Scheiber