Quoth The Budget Director, "nevermore." (updated)





Word has it that Congressional Budget Office director Peter Orszag will be joining the Obama Administration as its budget director. This has potentially major implications for the future of Obama's agenda, for reasons I will explain tomorrow when I have the benefit of some more sleep. For now, though, I'd like to focus on a far less weighty, but no less intriguing, issue: What Orszag's move would mean for the literary quality of future Obama administration policy reports.

Yes, that's right--literary quality. You see, one of Orszag's lesser known accomplishments is the inclusion of actual poetry in a CBO report, quite possibly for the first time ever.

Anybody who has ever curled up with a CBO report on, say, the long-term budgetary impications of Defense Department procurement reform can appreciate the enormity of this breakthrough. Graphs, charts, figures, economic citations--CBO reports have plenty of those. But lines of poetry? Uh uh.

