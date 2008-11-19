John Boehner, Cleverest Republican In Washington

The House Republican leadership elections are today, and GOPers will almost certainly reselect John Boehner, their eternally tan, chain-smoking, long-suffering caporegime, as their leader–and not only that, but they'll also probably approve Boehner's entire hand-picked roster of candidates for the caucus's other leadership positions.

On the face of it, this seems nothing short of crazy. In 1998, Newt Gingrich lost the GOP less than ten House seats and was promptly defenestrated. Boehner has not only presided over the loss of more than fifty seats for the party, but he also suffered a humiliating defection by rank-and-file conservatives on September's bailout bill–a mutiny that I was certain, then, presaged a bigger challenge to his rule by young right-wingers after the election.

But no, House GOPers are taking Boehner back: It's as though the captain of the Titanic survived and got tapped to run another transatlantic cruise. Or as Representative Mike Burgess, a Texan running for policy committee chair who objects to approving Boehner's whole leadership-candidate roster, put it to me on the phone: "If we stamp [Boehner's roster] and walk out of the room in fifteen minutes, our supporters, conservatives across the country, will think, ‘Well, these guys clearly have not suffered enough.'"

The conventional explanation for Boehner's invincibility is that his right-wing opponents are too green and that the GOP is too weary and wounded to mount a coup. But this doesn't give Boehner enough credit. Obama the grassroots-empowerer and Rahm Emanuel the coalition-builder have been getting all the credit for political genius these days, but as far as cementing one's hold on power goes, Boehner is the most brilliant man in Washington. Who in this town is living "Team of Rivals"? Forget Obama–it's Boehner. One by one, he masterfully co-opted or defused his rivals in the conservative faction. Rising star Eric Cantor, the guy who could have most easily toppled Boehner this year, was given the number-two job of whip, currently held by Roy Blunt, who's graciously giving way to Cantor. ("Blunt fell on his sword for Boehner," says one GOP aide.) Right-wing power broker Mike Pence, who ran against Boehner for leader in 2006, was gently lured into the fold when Boehner let him take the lead on the House GOP's big August pro-drilling push and then effusively praised him for it. ("I'm starting to understand why [the House GOP conference] went with John Boehner," Pence gushed in return after the episode.)