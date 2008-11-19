Al Qaeda On Obama

They're not fans. From the AP's Cairo bureau report of a new audio message from Ayman al-Zawahri:

Al-Zawahri says in an audio message, which appeared on militant Web sites Wednesday, that Obama is "the direct opposite of honorable black Americans" like Malcolm X. He calls Obama a "house negro." The audio plays over still pictures of al-Zawahri, Malcolm X praying, and Obama with Jewish leaders.

Evidently, Al-Zawahri doesn't spend a lot of time reading the conservative blog Atlas Shrugs. Otherwise he'd know that Obama is actually Malcolm X's love child. It's such a shame when dingbat worldviews collide. . . .



--Jason Zengerle

