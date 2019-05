On The View this week, newly minted Fox star and Mitt Romney hater Mike Huckabee suggested that, unlike African Americans, homosexuals haven't endured enough violence to be fighting for their civil rights.

HUCKABEE: But here is the difference. Bull Connor was hosing people down in the streets of Alabama. John Lewis got his skull cracked on the Selma bridge.

I have a hunch Harvey Milk and Matthew Shepard would strongly disagree.

--Seyward Darby