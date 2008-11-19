Transition News 11/19

Thomas Friedman worries that the Clinton-Obama relationship could be bad for State.
Politico reports that Bill Clinton might drop foreign income to help Hillary become SOS.
Karen DeYoung explains what Obama's national security structure might look like.
Why transition is tougher for Obama than for past presidents.
Rahm asks CEOs to join in the fight for universal health care.
Newsweek looks at how the world is rushing to gain from Obama's win.
Is Eric Holder too close to Obama to be AG?
WSJ reports that new administration will tighten some agency regulations.
--Seyward Darby