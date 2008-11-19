Quick Hits: Pirates, Appointees, Alabama V. Detroit

* It's hard to keep track of all of the Bush administration's last-minute regulatory changes, but here are two big enviro-related ones. First, they're trying to fast-track rules governing oil-shale drilling in the West—one of the dirtiest energy sources around. (No, they're not giving the public a chance to weigh in, but thanks for asking.) Second, the political appointees who turned the Interior Department into the dysfunctional mess we all know and love are getting "burrowed" into civil-service slots so that Obama can't quite so easily kick them out.

* A new way to trap carbon-dioxide gas underground?

* Andrew Leonard explains why Richard Shelby and other southerners are opposed to bailing out the Big Three—Alabama, Shelby's home state, is rapidly becoming a major auto powerhouse in its own right, as companies like Hyundai and Honda have swung in and set up plants in the non-union state. The state exported $4.9 billion worth of motor vehicles in 2006—35 percent of the country's exports—and wouldn't necessarily mind seeing Detroit's auto dominance knocked down further.

--Bradford Plumer