No, The Message Is Not From Osama Bin Laden. It's From His Deputy To Barack Obama

Al-Qaeda Deputy Leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri in Message on Islamist Websites:



"Barack Obama has won the presidency of the United States of America, and on this occasion, I would like to send several messages.



"First, a message of congratulations to the Muslim Ummah on the American people's admission of defeat in Iraq. Although the evidence of America's defeat in Iraq appeared years ago, Bush and his administration continued to be stubborn and deny the brilliant midday sun. If Bush has achieved anything, it is in his transfer of America's disaster and predicament to his successor. But the American people, by electing Obama, declared its anxiety and apprehension about the future towards which the policy of the likes of Bush is leading it, and so it decided to support someone calling for withdrawal from Iraq."

Read the rest here

