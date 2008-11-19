Napolitano For Dhs

CNN is reporting that Arizona Governor Janet Napolitano, who has been on shortlists for several Cabinet spots, is Obama's pick to head the Department of Homeland Security. If vetting goes well, sources say Napolitano will accept the post.

Mike asks if the surprise appointment might signal that the Obama administration will emphasize southern border issues. In 2006, Napolitano called for a National Guard presence along the border, and the following year, she pushed for immigration reform that would have legalized millions of immigrants, increased border enforcement, and established a guest worker program. You can read a NYT op-ed she penned on the issue here.

--Seyward Darby

