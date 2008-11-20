Health Insurance Industry: We Can Play Nice (updated!)

Could the health insurance industry support universal health insurance? For a few months, industry representatives have been telling reformers both on and off Capitol Hill that they'd consider it, subject to certain conditions. On Wednesday, they said it publicly.



Their position is pretty simple. They would be willing to change their business practices--and stop discriminating against people with pre-existing medical conditions--as long as the government required everybody to obtain health insurance. To put it in wonky terms, they'd offer community rating (charging everybody the same rate) and (see update below) they would practice guaranteed issue (selling a policy to anybody willing to buy one) as long as there is an individual mandate (a legal requirement that everybody get coverage). The idea would be to do all of this through some kind of purchasing pool, modeled on the system federal employees use.

Without a requirement that everybody buy coverage, the insurers say, people could just wait until they got sick before getting their policies. Insurance pools would lose a lot of their healthy members, driving up premiums for those who remain, and insurance would become more and more unaffordable--much as it has in states that currently have community rating and guaranteed issue rules. (The exception is Massachusetts, which is the one state with an individual mandate.)

As readers of this space know, I happen to agree with the insurers on this position, as do Paul Krugman, Jonathan Gruber, Ezra Klein, Len Nichols, and most of the health care policy community.