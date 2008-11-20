Pritzker For Commerce... Or Not [updated]

Penny Pritzker, Obama's national campaign finance chair, reportedly is the frontrunner for commerce secretary. Pritzker is a businesswoman and billionaire heiress to the Hyatt hotel fortune. However, if tapped, the Chicago native might face questions about her massive financial holdings and business background. She was a former chair and holding company member of the Windy City's Superior Bank when it collapsed in 2001. As the Chicago Sun-Times reported in April, she had pushed to stimulate the bank's growth with subprime mortgage lending--a major ingredient in the financial crisis.

Because of her business history, other sources say a Pritzker appointment is unlikely.

UPDATE: It looks like that history has already led Pritzker to take herself out of the running.



--Seyward Darby

