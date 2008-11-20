Life Imitates 'superbad'

From the Times' review of The World Is What It Is, Patrick French’s authorized biography of V.S. Naipaul:

For her part, [Margaret Murray, Naipaul's longtime mistress] liked to entertain Mr. Naipaul by mailing him life-size drawings “of his erect penis, done in dark brown felt-tip; the penis wore sunglasses and a lime green cowboy hat.”

The book actually sounds quite good (if perhaps not quite as unforgettable as this particular anecdote). As reviewer Dwight Garner concludes, "You will finish The World Is What It Is wishing to reread Mr. Naipaul’s best books immediately. You will also be glad he is not your friend, neighbor, sibling, landlord or barista."

(via Vulture)



--Christopher Orr

