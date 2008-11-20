The Strange Rehabilitiation Of Hillary Clinton

WaPo:

Obama's consideration of Clinton for the top diplomatic post has puzzled supporters of other contenders, particularly Sen. John F. Kerry (D-Mass.) and New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, two men who endorsed Obama over Clinton in the Democratic presidential primaries at the cost of incurring considerable wrath from the Clinton camp. It also has perplexed rank-and-file Obama supporters who heard the candidate spend most of the primary contest critiquing Clinton's foreign-policy mindset.

It has perplexed some people, but actually I find it remarkable how little (visible) blowback there's been on this front. Obama's campaign was substantially built around a harsh critique of Hillary's basic foreign policy worldview, specifically on the mighty questions of Iraq and Iran. It seems like an obvious point and yet no one's really harping on it.

--Michael Crowley