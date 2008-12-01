At a press conference today, President-elect Obama announced the members of his national security team. Among them was Arizona governor Janet Napolitano, Obama's nominee for Director of Homeland Security. When news of her possible nomination first leaked a few weeks ago, TNR's Seyward Darby explained why Arizona Democrats aren't thrilled with the choice:

Arizona governor Janet Napolitano looks likely to be secretary of Homeland Security (thank you, leaky transition team). Though many are applauding her candidacy, her pending appointment is raising anxiety among Arizona Democrats. "It's a dreadful step," Democrat Phil Lopes, minority leader in the state house, told TNR today. "There is very serious potential of us backsliding on things we Democrats and the residents of the state think are important. ... I do wish that she would [stay] because with us in the minority chambers, she's the only one who can put a stop to [the GOP]."

Napolitano, a widely popular Democratic governor in a red state, has two years left in Phoenix's executive office. During her tenure, Napolitano has broken the Right's iron grip on both houses of the state legislature by vetoing several Republican-backed bills. Among other things, she nixed denying in-state tuition and day care to illegal aliens and allowing law enforcement greater latitude to enforce immigration law. "Our plan with her in office is one thing, but without her in office, we would have to change the strategy totally," Lopes said, affirming that several Democratic officials have even personally lobbied Napolitano to keep her post.