One If By Jalopy, Three If By Corporate Jet

David Kusnet was chief speechwriter for former President Bill Clinton from 1992-1994. He is the author of Love the Work, Hate the Job: Why America's Best Workers Are Unhappier than Ever.

When the CEO's of the Big Three U.S. auto companies flew luxurious corporate jets to Washington D.C. to plead for federal aid, it wasn't just the public relations blunder of the decade. It was yet another reminder of the stark inequalities that make working Americans feel as if they're being played for suckers when they work harder and smarter than ever before, but get wage freezes, benefit cuts, and layoff notices for their troubles.

Why can't the nation's leading corporations, especially those in serious financial trouble, be just a little more egalitarian? If the gaps in pay and perks between the corner offices and the office cubicles and shop floors were just a little narrower, wouldn't it improve workers' morale--and the companies' esteem among consumers and policymakers?

As it happens, at least one member of Motown's Big Three--Ford CEO Alan Mulally--should have known better. Before coming to Ford, Mulally headed-up the commercial airline division at Boeing, where he was generally well-regarded by union leaders and rank-and-file workers. Boeing has a tradition of being relatively egalitarian in its employment practices. It is the only leading U.S. company where the professional, technical, and production workers are all represented by unions