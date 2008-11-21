Transition News 11/21

Politico says Jim Jones is the frontrunner for national security adviser.
NYT says Hillary Clinton is still on the fence about secretary of state--but ABC News says she's in.
Will Obama keep his grassroots army together?
How think tanks are pushing their to-do lists on Obama.
Leaks and rumors are disrupting the transition team's flow.
The economic crisis could help Obama drive his agenda.
Slate says Waxman's victory is a boon for the president-elect.
Is there enough space in DC for all the inaugural parties?
--Seyward Darby