Transition News 11/21

By

Politico says Jim Jones is the frontrunner for national security adviser.

NYT says Hillary Clinton is still on the fence about secretary of state--but ABC News says she's in.

Will Obama keep his grassroots army together?

How think tanks are pushing their to-do lists on Obama.

Leaks and rumors are disrupting the transition team's flow.  

The economic crisis could help Obama drive his agenda.

Slate says Waxman's victory is a boon for the president-elect.

Is there enough space in DC for all the inaugural parties?

--Seyward Darby

