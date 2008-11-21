Why The Iaea Is Like A Cuckolded Husband

I wish I could recall for sure the name of the author. Maybe it is Arthur Shnitzler or Joseph Roth. In any case, a German Jewish writer, probably from Vienna. If you now who the author is please let me know.

Anyway, it's not about the who's who. It's about the vignette. I can't do it justice but here goes:

A cuckolded husband obsesses about his wife and her affairs. He sees her and him in many confirming circumstances. One day he follows his darling to their assignation. What does he see? A little preliminary stuff that couldn't be counted as proof in a court. And then the denouement. The assignee goes to the window and pulls down the shade.

"Ah, if only he hadn't pull the shades down. Then I would know."