Deep Thoughts

Much about Hillary's apparent State Department job is hard to square with various statements from the Democratic primaries--not all of them from Obama's side. Take, for instance, this vow from Hillary's June 8 speech concluding her campaign and endorsing Obama:

We all want a health care system that is universal, high quality, and affordable so that parents no longer have to choose between care for themselves or their children or be stuck in dead end jobs simply to keep their insurance. This isn't just an issue for me - it is a passion and a cause - and it is a fight I will continue until every single American is insured - no exceptions, no excuses.

I'd say Foggy Bottom isn't exactly the ideal place from which to mount that fight. On the other hand, Hillary wasn't made to feel altogether welcome in the coming Capitol Hill health care push, either.

--Michael Crowley