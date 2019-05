Michael Sean Winters has an interesting post up arguing for Doug Kmiec as Obama's ambassador to the Holy See. Kmiec, a professor at Pepperdine University, was a senior official in the Reagan and Bush justice departments and has strong pro-life credentials. He was also, as it happens, a vocal Obama supporter who wrote a book about why even conservative, pro-life Catholics could embrace him.

P.S. Winters also has an intriguing pick for secretary of labor.

--Noam Scheiber