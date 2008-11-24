Department Of Unfortunate Literary References

I get all the Team of Rivals talk from the Obama people, but this, via Mike Allen, kind of surprised me:

George STEPHANOPOULOS, on GMA, re the president-elect and the economy: “He’s already doing more than any incoming president has ever done this quickly … One Obama adviser told me what they’d like is a combination of ‘Team of Rivals’ and ‘The Best and the Brightest,’ which was the David Halberstam book about the incumbent Kennedy administration.

Maybe the Obama adviser reading The Best and the Brightest hasn't gotten to the part about Vietnam yet.

--Jason Zengerle

