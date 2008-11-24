Transition News 11/24

Obama officially introduces his economic team.
On the economic team, Rubinomics rules-with adjustments.
Bush tax cuts might remain in place until 2011.
WSJ asks, will Obama reappoint Bernanke?
Politico assesses Geithner's pending confirmation hearing--and what one would have been like for Summers.
Vilsack says he won't be agriculture secretary.
WaPo reports on Obama's uphill battle to keep his education promises.
How Obama could still win the war on drugs.
What influence could Brent Scowcroft have in the new administration?
--Seyward Darby