Via TPM, ABC reports that federal bailout recipients AIG and Citibank plan to keep on spending hundreds of millions of dollars to sponsor sports teams and stadiums. (Just another reason to root against Man U, I guess.) Interestingly, ESPN is reporting that General Motors, which wants a bailout, is about to end its long-running endorsement contract with Tiger Woods. Now if its CEO would just start flying commercial. . . .

--Jason Zengerle