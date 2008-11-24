Are Foodies The New Teachers Unions?

First, the Washington Post says that Tom Vilsack is a "near shoo-in" as Secretary of Agriculture. Next, anti-corn demagogues like Ezra Klein howl in protest. And now, via Seyward, I see that Vilsack has told the Des Moines Register that he won't be going to the USDA after all. What will it take to satisfy the all-powerful locavore lobby? Secretary Pollan, anyone?

Update: The locavore lobby isn't as monolithic as I'd assumed. It appears that Klein is leading a schismatic faction opposed to Michael Pollan as USDA chief. Klein et al have yet to rally around a consensus candidate, but I suspect they'll ultimately settle on Tom Colicchio--for his management experience.

--Jason Zengerle

