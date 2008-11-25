Rangel-ing Man

David Kocieniewski has a long and thorough New York Times front page story on Charlie Rangel's attempt to keep open a tax loophole for a company whose chief executive donated one million dollars to the Charles B. Rangel School of Public Service at City College of New York. The Times' previous pieces on Rangel's questionable dealings were convincing, but perhaps not serious enough to seriously damage the Congressman (The House Ethics committee is currently investigating Rangel on multiple matters). But the story detailed here is extremely damning.



Kocieniewski's piece is very fine, and deserves to be read in full.

--Isaac Chotiner