International Law Is Phony Baloney

The Europeans and many of our comrades in the liberal sphere of American politics have the habit of hectoring the United States government--and the Bush administration, in particular--for not obeying "international law," both as regards provisions of treaties and judicial rulings from courts whose judges are chosen from among the nations, so to speak.

Frankly, I hadn't thought about this matter since I myself have little patience for the pretensions of international lawyers.

But Jack Goldsmith, a professor of law at Harvard, and Eric Posner, a professor of law at the University of Chicago, have written a short explosion of the idea that European countries may any more respect, let alone pay fealty to international jurisprudence. Their article is in Tuesday's Wall Street Journal.

