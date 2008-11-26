Your Holiday Movie Guide

For those who missed them (or would like to have them gathered in one place), here are my takes on several of the theatrical offerings vying for your turkey-bloated patronage:

Australia (short version: A bloated mess, and conclusive proof that the talented Baz Luhrmann needs to stop trying to do tragedy)

Milk (Not a bad film, but one that comes 20 years too late and is less moving and memorable than the 1984 documentary The Times of Harvey Milk)

I've Loved You So Long (A good film; a great, great performance by Kristin Scott Thomas)