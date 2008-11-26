The Case For Cuomo

Jacob Gershman is the former Albany correspondent for The New York Sun.

The speculation about who will replace Hillary Clinton has reduced New York governor David Paterson's choice to a contest among voting blocs. Will Paterson want to placate Hispanics (with Representative Jose Serrano, for instance), women (Representative Kirsten Gillibrand), or suburbanites (Nassau County executive Thomas Suozzi)? Even the governor has gotten into the identity-politics game: Asked yesterday if it's important that a senator hail from somewhere other than New York City, Paterson responded, "It's very important." The irony is that the most politically expedient choice for Paterson happens to be a white guy from New York City: Andrew Cuomo.

