Obama: Thanksgiving Thoughts

Last spring, I tried to capture Barack Obama’s appeal in the image of the American Adam: the periodic quest, especially in times of trouble, for a leader untainted by the past who promises to wipe clean the slate of history and allow America to begin anew. It wasn’t just Obama’s message of “change” and “choosing the future over the past” that evoked the myth of the American Adam. It was Obama himself: with his unlined visage, his biracial upbringing in the far-off former colony of Hawaii, his charismatic oratory, and his meteoric rise from state senator to senator to presidential candidate. He was the image of newness and change.



As Obama is about to become president at a time when disaster looms for the world economy – and if past pattern holds, for the relations among the worlds’ leading nations as well--he retains our hopes. He is still the American Adam, but he is now, too, the "mysterious stranger" on the world stage. Mythologically speaking, the mysterious stranger is the father of the American Adam. Or to put it mathematically, the American Adam is a subset of the mysterious stranger.

Above all, the mysterious stranger is a creature of religious history. He is of humble, or foreign, or unknown origin, an orphan, perhaps a bastard who appears suddenly on the scene at a time of crisis and proceeds to transform the world around him. Jesus Christ, the prophet Muhammad (an orphan at six), Confucius (reportedly a bastard), Joseph Smith (of humble birth), and William J. Seymour, the impoverished African-American preacher who founded American Pentecostalism.

Political history, too, is full of mysterious strangers--some heroic, others villainous. They include Napoleon (the Corsican who became emperor of France), Lenin (known by his revolutionary alias), Adolph Hitler (the Austrian art school dropout), and Gandhi (the South African expat). In American history, the great mysterious stranger is Lincoln, raised in a one-room log cabin in Kentucky who becomes president after serving only two years in Congress.