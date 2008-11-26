Who Has Obama's Ear On India?

Obama's presidential foreign policy team is, of course, not yet filled out. And his spokespeople don't like to single out specific advisors. But based on the word of regional experts and published reports, it's possible to identify a few key figures who closely advised the campaign and are quite likely offering their input right now.

One is Jonah Blank, a former foreign correspondent (and author of a historically-based travelogue through India) who also served as the top South Asia specialist on the Senate Foreign Relations under Joe Biden.

Bruce Reidel of the Brookings Institution spent a long career at the CIA and State Department and National Security Council. Reidel advocates a new push to resolve the India-Pakistan dispute over Kashmir as a way of defusing tensions in the region.

And there's Karl Inderfurth, currently a professor at George Washington U's Elliott School of International Affairs, another veteran of the foreign policy bureaucracy who was assistant secretary of state for South Asian affairs in Bill Clinton's second term. His name is often mentioned in Indian media as a possible US Ambassador to New Delhi.

