The View Of Mumbai . . . From Pakistan

The website of Dawn, an English language newspaper in Pakistan, makes for some interesting reading on the terrorist attacks in Mumbai, given Indian suspicions of Pakistan's involment. This bit of news, if true, is particularly troubling:

Indian security forces arrested three militants, including a Pakistani national, inside the Taj Mahal hotel, the Press Trust of India news agency reported early Friday.Quoting official sources, the agency report identified the Pakistani national as Ajmal Amir Kamal, a resident of Faridkot, Multan. It also said the militants were members of Lashkar-i-Taiba -- a Pakistan-based group best known for an assault on the Indian parliament in 2001.



The report said the Pakistani detainee told Indian investigators that the group of 12 militants had been dropped off by a merchant vessel 10 nautical miles outside Indian waters, and had reached Mumbai in a small speedboat.

Meanwhile, as Suzy notes below, the NYT reports that the chief of Pakistan's intelligence service, the infamous ISI, is headed to Mumbai to help with the investigation.

--Jason Zengerle

