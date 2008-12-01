While we wait for Obama to unveil his national security team later this morning, it might be worth checking out Al Kamen's handy list of all those heavy-weights who are saying they're not interested in joining the Obama administration. I knew about John Brennan and Penny Pritzker, but I hadn't realized that Colin Powell had poured cold water on the idea of him heading up the Department of Education. Maybe he figures his late-in-the-game endorsement of Obama will be enough to erase the taint of his U.N. presentation. Seems like a miscalculation on his part to me.

--Jason Zengerle

