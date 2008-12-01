Today in the Times, Paul Krugman lends his Nobel-winning credibility to the argument for massive government spending in order to stimulate the economy.

Yes, it will drive up the deficit in the short run. And, yes, fears of higher deficits led Bill Clinton to abandon his spending promises during the 1990s. But this is not the 1990s, Krugman reminds us. Back then, Clinton was worried that government borrowing would "crowd out" private investment, by driving up interest rates. Today, interest rates are ridiculously low.

Admittedly, this isn't the first time a prominent expert has made this sort of case. (It's not even the first time Krugman has made it.) But today's column does contain one important argument that's gotten relatively little attention: the fact that, twice before, governments tried balancing the budget to combat the sort of crisis we're experiencing today. Both times, the strategy failed.

Krugman explains: