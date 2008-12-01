Mumbai was not the only place where blood was shed this weekend. Many more people were murdered in Jos, a central city of Nigeria. How many exactly? Nobody knows. A report from a mosque and a hospital estimated the number at 400. The Red Cross counted 7,000 having deserted their homes.

The FT did not have an article about the reciprocal massacre of Muslims and Christians. But it did have a five inch "news digest." "Hundreds dead in Nigerian clashes." Yes, and it also did have a piece of commentary: "The chaos in Jos underlies the lingering risk of instability at a time when Mr. Yar'Adua, a Muslim from northern Nigeria, is battling a mounting perception of drift within his government." Drift and bloodletting. I am relieved that Israel played no role in this terror. Phew!