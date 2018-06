Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. on the hero-stuffed Avengers movie, currently slated for 2011:

[I]f we don't get it right, it's really going to suck.

Yes, it probably is. Downey also shares this reminiscence:

I remember going to the MTV Video Music Awards with Anthony Michael Hall and David Lee Roth, driving down Fifth Avenue in a convertible Studebaker. David was wearing white gloves and tails. I was like, "Dude, is it ever going to get more modern than this?"

How time passes.



--Christopher Orr