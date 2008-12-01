Noteworthy items from around the Web:

* The Christian Science Monitor has a diverting piece on how the demilitarized zone (DMZ) between North Korea and South Korea has inadvertently turned into one of the world's most important wildlife preserves—home to one-third of the world's rare red-crowned cranes. The buffer zones are now being encroached by urban sprawl from the south, and now some conservationists are wondering if it's feasible to turn the whole thing into an official preserve.

* Brian Baskin of The Wall Street Journal has a meaty Q&A with an over-the-counter commodities trader and sheds a little on how this unregulated energy market works.

* The number of environmental and conservation non-profits has exploded since 1995, according to a brand-new Urban Institute study, proliferating at nearly twice the rate of other NGOs. Not only that, but green groups have been increasingly prone to cooperation—we're seeing more "coalitions" and "alliances" and "networks."